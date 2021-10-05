A shocking incident has taken place in front of Thala Ajith’s house and it has left Kollywood shocked. A woman tried to commit suicide in front of the actor’s house. She was trying to set herself ablaze, but the local members around intervened in time and stopped it. The incident was immediately reported to the nearby police station who rushed to the spot and arrested her. The video of the same has gone viral on the internet. As per a report in TOI, the woman named Farzana was a nurse who got dismissed from the hospital she was employed at. The lady had tried to take videos of Thala Ajith and his wife Shalini when they had paid a visit to the hospital in 2020. She reportedly requested the couple to help her get back the job but they couldn’t do the needful as this woman had other issues with the hospital’s management as well.

Viral Video Of Woman Who Attempted Suicide:

