KGF's Yash and Dil Raju might collaborate together for a project soon! During #AskDilRaju session on Twitter, when a user asked 'Can we expect a movie with Yash', the producer dropped a major hint with a 'YES' as reply. However, an official update on his big scoop is awaited. Salaam Rocky Bhai! Dinesh Karthik Meets KGF Star Yash, Shares Picture on Twitter.

Yash New Movie Confirmed?

Dil Raju Says 'Yes':

