That '90s Show seems to be coming along smooth as we have finally gotten our lead. Callie Haverda, a relatively unknow actress has been cast as Leia Foreman. Leia is supposed to be Eric and Donna's daughter. She will be joined alongside Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith. No release date is set yet, but the show will premiere on Netflix.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

‘That ’70s Show’ Netflix spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ has found its star ⭐️ Callie Haverda will play Leia Forman, Eric and Donna's daughter pic.twitter.com/xSWGyZWVPB — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 3, 2022

