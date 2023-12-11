In the Google Year in Search 2023, a diverse array of shows such as The Last of Us, Wednesday, One Piece, That 90s Show, Shadow and Bone, The Glory, Ginny & Georgia and more have captured global attention, standing out as the top 10 most searched shows worldwide. This eclectic mix reflects the varied interests and preferences of audiences across the globe, showcasing the impact and popularity of these series that have resonated with viewers on a global scale throughout the year. Not to mention the talented cast for each of them that certainly helped them sky rocket up the popularity scale. Google Year in Search 2023: Jeremy Renner, Pedro Pascal, Jenna Ortega, Kiara Advani Among 10 Most Searched Actors Globally - See Full List!

View Full List of Top 10 Most Searched Shows:

