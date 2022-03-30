The King's Man is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8, 2022. The film that is the third instalment in the British Kingsman series, will be premiering on the platform in English and Hindi. The King’s Man Special Look Teaser: Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode Lead Intriguing Origin Story of the Secret Service Agency (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

2021 film #TheKingsMan to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, April 8th. English | Hindi. pic.twitter.com/9D3i7Wik22 — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) March 29, 2022

