The Weeknd’s song “Die For You” (remix) with Ariana Grande has jumped to the top spot on Billboard Hot 100. With that, he and Michael Jackson created history by becoming the only male soloists to score multiple number one hits from three different albums. 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time: Billboard Places Ye Aka Kanye West on 11th Spot, View Full List Inside.

Billboard Hot 100

The Weeknd & Michael Jackson are the only male soloists in history to score multiple #1 singles on the Hot 100 from three different albums. pic.twitter.com/ETVBVkFbSC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 8, 2023

