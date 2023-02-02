Kanye West has been placed in the 11th spot on Billboard's 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list. This is Billboard/Vibe's salute to this year’s golden anniversary of hip-hop. Other rappers on the list included are Rick Ross, Melle Mel, Queen Latifah, Dr Dre and more.

View Full List Here:

Billboard and Vibe Mag continue their “50 Greatest Rappers of all Time” List 🎤20: Big Daddy Kane 🎤19: Missy Elliott 🎤18: Ice Cube 🎤17: 50 Cent 🎤16: Scarface 🎤15: J.Cole 🎤14: LL Cool J 🎤13: Rakim 🎤12: Andre 3000 🎤11: Kanye West 🔗: https://t.co/cbTtynBFCV https://t.co/e64nqN0EaS pic.twitter.com/0KCFhpDmOk — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 2, 2023

Billboard and Vibe ranked Kanye West as the 11th greatest rapper of all time. pic.twitter.com/hAKBmgG50O — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) February 2, 2023

