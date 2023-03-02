The Weeknd has dropped a new clip of The Idol and reacted to Rolling Stone’s report about the allegations behind the upcoming HBO’s show with Sam Levinson. The singer shares a scene featuring himself and alongside co-star Lily-Rose Depp and takes shot at Rolling Shot asking ‘Did we upset you?’ The Idol: Sam Levinson Reshoots The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp and Jennie's Series to Increase Nudity and Disturbing Sexual Content - Reports.

The Idol New Clip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

The Weeknd reacts to Rolling Stone’s story about the allegations behind his upcoming show ‘The Idol’ with Sam Levinson. He shares a scene from the show where The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp’s characters trashed Rolling Stone, calling it “irrelevant.” pic.twitter.com/OHpRAEiCXB — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)