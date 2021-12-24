Former TV actress Aashka Goradia took to her Instagram on Friday (December 24) and shared a topless picture of herself, where she can be seen doing a yoga pose and it's absolutely awesome. In the picture, it can be seen Goradia's back painted with #ONELOVE and the caption is really inspiring. She wrote, "It’s funny how the people who know you the least, talk about you the most. Down right comical when they think you are unaware. My foot in the sky and head on the ground for this whole life. My back is strong AF so talkers/haters get a life."

Check Aashka Goradia's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia)

