Doctor Amit Sharma, who is well-known as a set doctor on Indian Idol is missing for last five days. Actress Kavita Kaushik took to Twitter and urged fans for help on finding him. Dr. Amit has also treated several actors since last 20 years. F.I.R actress wrote, "ATTENTION PLS !!This is Doctor Amit Sharma, He has treated several actors since 20 yrs and was also the set doctor of Indian idol and more! HE IS MISSING since last 5 days, his mother is howling, cops have been informed too! Pls help Finding him and inform if anyone has seen him."

Check Out Kavita Kaushik's Tweet Below:

ATTENTION PLS 🙏 This is Doctor Amit Sharma, He has treated several actors since 20 yrs and was also the set doctor of Indian idol and more! HE IS MISSING since last 5 days, his mother is howling, cops have been informed too! Pls help Finding him and inform if anyone has seen him pic.twitter.com/H11VX0MucK — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) September 11, 2021

