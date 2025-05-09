In the latest health update of Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, his family has informed in a fresh statement that the singer has undergone three more surgeries. After his car met with an accident near Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, May 5, 2025, Pawandeep underwent a six-hour surgery in Fortis Hospital, Noida, UP, for fractures in both his legs. The singer-composer also reportedly suffered a head injury. A picture of Pawandeep from hospital went viral on May 9, when his friend and musician Govind Digari posted it. There were reports that the singer was out of the intensive care unit (ICU) after this picture went out. However, going by his family and team's statement on his Instagram Stories on May 9, Pawandeep Rajan is "still in ICU and under observation and will remain there for (a) few more days". The statement informs that Pawandeep underwent a final set of surgeries that lasted for eight hours. Now his "healing & recovery process has started", the post further said, urging fans to pray for Pawandeep's "speedy recovery". The statement ended with the family thanking everyone for their "blessings and prayers". Pawandeep Rajan Health Update: ‘Indian Idol 12’ Winner Undergoes 6-Hour Surgery for Fractures After Car Accident, Team Releases Statement.

Pawandeep Rajan's Friend Posts Picture With Him in Hospital - See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Govind Digari (@govinddigari)

Pawandeep Rajan's Health Update - Read Statement:

Pawandeep Rajan's Statement (Photo Credit: @pawandeeprajan)

