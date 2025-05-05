Pawandeep Rajan Accident News: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan met with a major car accident in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in the wee hours on Monday, May 5, 2025. As per a report in The Times of India, Pawandeep suffered serious injuries in the car crash. A video of the singer, who hails from Uttarakhand, in hospital right after the accident has gone viral from an Instagram account. The authenticity of the video is in question. However, Pawandeep can be seen being treated for a leg injury by doctors in the viral clip. There is no official statement from Pawandeep’s team yet and the extent of his injuries is not known as of now. Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan: All You Need To Know About the Talented Singer Who Won the Reality Show!

Pawandeep Rajan Injured Viral Video from Hospital - Watch Here:

