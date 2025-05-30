Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, who met with a serious car accident on May 5, 2025, near Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, has finally been discharged from the hospital. The singer-composer was on his way to Delhi to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for an event when the accident happened early in the morning. Pawandeep Rajan had to undergo multiple surgeries and was admitted for several weeks in Noida's Fortis Hospital. He shared multiple videos and pictures while under treatment, with some showing him singing melodious songs from the hospital bed. On May 30, he shared a smiling picture of himself on a flight and informed his fans that he is going home. In the post, Pawandeep wrote, “Discharged and going back home. Thank you, everyone, for all the support, blessings & prayers.” Fans and well-wishers are pleased to Pawandeep recovering well. Pawandeep Rajan Sings ‘Mera Saaya’ From Hospital Bed; Jubin Nautiyal, Saiee Manjrekar and Miah Kutty React (Watch Video).

Pawandeep Rajan Discharged From Hospital - See Picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawandeep Rajan (@pawandeeprajan)

Pawandeep Rajan Sings 'Mere Saiyaan Re' - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawandeep Rajan (@pawandeeprajan)

