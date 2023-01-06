Anushka Sen is on a family holiday and has been posting pictures of her travel in Australia. She recently visited Sydney and shared how much she is in love with the city. Now, the actress has shared some more pictures of her in a multi-coloured checkered bikini, posing by the pool and she looks nothing less than a diva. Anushka Sen Gives Major Fitness Goals As She Flaunts Her Sexy Abs; Says, ‘Strong Is the New Pretty’ (View Post).

Check Out Her Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)