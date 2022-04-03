It's a boy for Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa. As on April 3, the couple took to social media and announced that they have been blessed with a baby. It was in December 2021, when Television's most adored duo had shared the news of their pregnancy on social media. Congrats to the two! Is Bharti Singh Pregnant? Comedienne Expecting Her First Baby With Hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2022.

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haarsh Limbachiyaa (@haarshlimbachiyaa30)

