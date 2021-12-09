Comedienne Bharti Singh is reportedly all set to embrace motherhood in 2022. According to reports in HT, Bharti and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are expecting their first baby. The pregnancy news has been confirmed by a close friend of the couple to the portal. The reports also elaborate that Singh has gone low profile and has halted her work commitments as of now. Also, when the portal reached Bharti for a comment on the news, she neither denied nor confirmed it.

Bharti Singh Preggers:

Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa expecting their first baby? https://t.co/77NbkybpvL — Hindustan Times (@HindustanTimes) December 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)