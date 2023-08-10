Luke Valentine was evicted from the Big Brother 25 after he was caught using the n-word on a live feed. He was the first contestant to be evicted from the show in this season. Valentine was having a conversation with fellow contestants when he used the racial slur. He immediately realised his mistake and tried to cover his mouth and laugh it off, but it was too late. The incident was caught on camera. Luke is an Illustrator by profession. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Gets Evicted in Mid-Week Elimination Ahead of Finale (Watch Video).

Luke Valentine Uses Racial Slur:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

