Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz took to Instagram on March 5 and announced his new song titled "Last Call". Along with it, the singer-rappr also dropped the first look poster of his track which sees him in an all-black look arrogantly dialing a phone call. Check it out. Asim Riaz Calls Sidharth Shukla a Rigged Winner of Bigg Boss 13, Fans React.

Asim Riaz Announces "Last Call":

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASIM RIAZ 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)