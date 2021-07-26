Television actor Arjun Bijlani has become the first confirmed contestant to participate in Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. A close source to ETimes TV confirmed the news.

“He is satisfied with his remuneration, plus he has made up his mind that yes he would be staying away from his family for a few more months. It wasn’t easy for him to do the same in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but then as both the shows in question are big tickets to visibility and popularity, he decided to go ahead with Bigg Boss 15 too," a sourced said to the portal.

