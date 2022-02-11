Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal might have not won the trophy but surely won many hearts with his stint on the reality show. Now, the young lad has bagged his first project after coming out of the house and it's with actress Niti Taylor. The two are reportedly shooting in Punjab for a music video.

Pratik Sehajpal and Niti Taylor:

#NitiTaylor shared a BTS picture with #PratikSehajpal from upcoming music video Are you all excited for Pratik Sehajpal's next project?#BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/irqnR2PjWK — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 11, 2022

