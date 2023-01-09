In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sajid Khan is seen getting teary-eyed as his sister Farah Khan arrives in the house during family week to meet him. Farah hugs and kisses her brother as she meets him after three long months. She tells Sajid, “Mummy is so proud of you”. The ace choreographer-director is also seen interacting with Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare. Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan's Sister Farah Khan All Set to Enter the Reality Show in Family Week!

Farah Khan & Sajid Khan Get Teary-Eyed

