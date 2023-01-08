It's going to be family week on Bigg Boss 16! While audiences have already seen promo of family member entering the show, Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan was missing from the scene. However, now as per Missmalini, Farah will be making an appearance on BB 16 to meet his brother. Infact, reportedly, she has even called Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Boss house ki Deepika Padukone. Bigg Boss 16: Housemates Get Teary-Eyed As Their Families Enter the Reality Show (Watch Video).

Farah Khan to Enter Bigg Boss 16:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MissMalini | A Good Creator Co (@missmalini)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)