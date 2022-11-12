Tonight (Nov 12) on Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan will be seen in an angry mood. Well, as per latest promo released by Colors TV, we get to see the host blaming Shiv for provoking Archana Gautam, which led to her exit from the show. In the video, Salman does emphasise that Archana is wrong for hitting Shiv, but also makes a big revelation that Thakare was no less culprit in the drama that unfolded. Have a look. Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Mimicking a Bird's Voice Will Remind You of Shehnaaz Gill, Here's Why! (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

