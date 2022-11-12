Abdu Rozik is the most loved contestant on Bigg Boss 16. Having said that, on last night's (Nov 12) episode, we saw the Tajikistan singer having fun inside the pool and mimicking a bird's voice. Now, if you happen to be an avid BB fan, Abdu's this act will instantly remind you of Shehnaaz Gill, who used to talk with crows on Bigg Boss 13. Haha! Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori Gets Eliminated From Salman Khan's Reality Show – Reports.

Watch Viral Video:

Abdu Rozik mimicking the bird voice will reminds you of Shehnaaz Gill mimicking crow in BB13pic.twitter.com/lmtFGhOUG0 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 12, 2022

