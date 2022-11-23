Bigg Boss 16 on Colors is high on drama and entertainment. We have seen Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta supporting each other throughout their journey in the house so far. We have also seen them indulging in fights where Priyanka has been telling Ankit that he does not care about her feelings. The two will yet again have a fight where Priyanka will tell Ankit that she has fought her battle in the house as well as his. Ankit will counter her saying that she is doing it on her own and that she should not give him an earful about that. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Get into a Heated Argument Over Captaincy Task.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

