Bigg Boss 16 contestant, Shalin Bhanot was recently seen breaking down on the reality show after he received a letter from his parents. Now, after the said episode was aired, Shalin's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur penned a heartwarming note for him and showed her support. Check it out. Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Has a Breakdown on Receiving a Letter From His Father (Watch Video).

Dalljiet Kaur Supports Shalin Bhanot:

Dalljiet Kaur Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)