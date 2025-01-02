As the Bigg Boss 18 finale nears, the drama inside the house reaches new heights. During Family Week, contestants reunite with their loved ones, leading to emotional moments. However, things take a fiery turn when Eisha Singh and Chaahat Pandey's mothers clash. The heated argument begins when Chaahat’s mother references a video of Eisha performing an aarti for Shalin Bhanot's new car. Eisha’s mother shows displeasure and retaliates, saying, “Dimag ke paidal log hote hain kuch. Woh log dosron ko ganda show karte hain apne aap ko acha dikhane ke liye” (Some people lack common sense and show others in a bad light to portray themselves well). For context, recently, Eisha Singh cleared rumours about dating Shalin Bhanot. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Family Week: Vivian Dsena’s Wife Nouran Aly Praises Chaahat Pandey, Calls Her ‘Madhubala 2’ (Watch Viral Video).

It's Chaahat Pandey's Mom vs Eisha Singh's Mother on 'BB 18'

Old Video of Eisha Singh Performing Aarti for Shalin Bhanot's New Car

Lord Shalin and Evil Eisha made for each other 😹🤡#Avisha walo dekh lo couple aise hote hai.#AvinashMishra you deserve better 🤞🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/bFEiuBEHMn — Neeraj ꧁IP꧂ ⫷🔆⫸ (✸,✸) Anomage 🍚 ⛓ (@rneeraj5099) December 27, 2024

