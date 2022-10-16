It was only recently that the fans were supporting Sumbul Touqeer Khan and saying how Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta betrayed her in Bigg Boss 16 on Colors. Sumbul’s father too graced the sets and gave her a reality check. However, Sumbul is still spending time with Shalin and the housemates were seen talking about her behavior despite her father explaining her. Netizens are also upset with her and have tweeted what they feel about her. Bigg Boss 16: Evicted Contestant Sreejita De Calls Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's Game 'Cheap'.

Take a look:

Netizens are calling her a lost case

This disappoints me on so many levels 😒😑 Girl ur a lost case🚶‍♀️ Can't believe I was rooting for u 😞#BiggBoss16 #SumbulTauqeerKhan pic.twitter.com/x2Y7OC5kZt — Torsades_Pavillion (@TorsadesPavill5) October 15, 2022

Fans are trolling her

A fan says that she has self invited her destruction

#ArchanaGautam aaj Janta ki aawaaz bani hai in BB house ! Till yesterday I was feeling bad for #SumbulTauqeerKhan but today I understand that it's self invited destruction 😏😢#BiggBoss16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/kOZypSmlOB — Anki Jain🇮🇳 Abdu Ki Burgir♥️ (@Peaceofmind0135) October 15, 2022

A fan says that Archana Gautam spit facts about Sumbul

Some want her out of the house already!

