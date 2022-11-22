On tonight's (Nov 22) episode of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot will be seen schooling Sumbul Touqeer for being spineless. As per promo shared by Colors TV, we get to see Archana Gautam stating Sumbul does more work then Tina. Well, this accusation by Archana fumes Tina and she slams Sumbul for keeping mum and not supporting her. Shalin also blames Sumbul for not taking stand against Archana. Bigg Boss 16: Unique Nomination Task Titled Crime Scene Announced in the House (Read Deets).

