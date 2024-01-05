In a shocking turn of events, Abhishek Kumar will exit the Bigg Boss 17 house. He had been making headlines for the past few days for getting into serious fights with Samarth Jurel inside the BB 17 house. Things got worse after his recent clash on January 3, where he got physical and slapped Samarth. Now Captain Ankita Lokhande has been given the power to determine Abhishek Kumar's fate on the show. According to the latest updates, Abhishek has been evicted from the show by Ankita Lokhande and fans are going crazy over the recent events. Netizens have flooded social media with their takes on the incident. #NATIONSUPPORTSABHISHEKH is trending on X. Bigg Boss 17: Rinku Dhawan Backs Abhishek Kumar After Samarth Jurel Mocked His Mental Health; Actress Says ‘Making Fun of Someone’s Mental Is Not Content’.

Abhishekh Kumar Evicted From the Bigg Boss 17 House:

🚨 BREAKING! As per a report, Abhishek Kumar has been kicked out from the Bigg Boss house due to physical violence (slap to Samarth) Bigg Boss asks Housemates in Chowk their opinions and then Ankita takes a call. Retweet If Not Happy! Like If Happy!#BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss17 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 4, 2024

Check Out the Tweets in Support of Abhishek

Abhishek shouldn't be evicted on any grounds. Underlined reasons must be definitely considered before giving the verdict. NATION SUPPORTS ABHISHEK Scenario of #BB17 right now :- If #AbhishekKumar𓃵 comes back no one can stop him from winning Bigg Boss Trophy 🏆 NATION SUPPORTS ABHISHEK So just keep reposting 👍 pic.twitter.com/Uu78QwENOQ — 𓂀 𝕋𝕚𝕟𝕜𝕦 𝕁𝕚 𓂀 (@Tinku_Ji_) January 5, 2024 — 𝗥𝗶𝘆𝗮 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵🚩 (@Real_RiyaSinghh) January 5, 2024

NATION SUPPORTS ABHISHEK

Started From Nothing and Gave Everything, Says a User

Why @Abhishekkuma08 desver trophy Bcoz he started from nothing but he give everything to this Show That is the reason Public Start loving him…. NATION SUPPORTS ABHISHEK — The Khabri (@king_khabri) January 5, 2024

