The finale of Bigg Boss 17 is just around the corner, airing on January 28! To amp up the excitement, tonight's episode will feature delightful videos showcasing the journeys of the remaining contestants on the reality show. In a newly released promo, Abhishek Kumar is seen entering the fan-filled garden area of the house. Bigg Boss himself appears and showers him with praise, even calling him a 'hero'! Overwhelmed with joy, Abhishek lets out a celebratory scream. Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra: Check Out Most-Followed Bigg Boss 17 Finalist on Instagram!

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

Promo BiggBoss17 TOP 5 JI JOURNEY VIDEOS#AbhishekKumar gets emotional pic.twitter.com/lkxYeIVKXJ — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)