With the 17th season of Bigg Boss reaching its finale, the Top six, including Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahshetty, from the controversial reality show have become bigger names than they were, going by their social media profiles. Here’s a look at the fan following the contestants from most to least in the show: Bigg Boss 17 GRAND FINALE: When and Where To Watch, Finalists, Prize Money, Winner Prediction – All You Need To Know About Salman Khan’s Show.

Munawar Faruqui - 10.6 million

Comedian-musician Munawar Faruqui has faced trials, tribulations and judgements in the show. However, his 'shayari', gameplay and calm attitude seem to be loved a lot by the fans. He enjoys a whopping 10.6 million followers on Instagram, the photo-sharing website.

Ankita Lokhande - 4.7 million

Television and movie star Ankita Lokhande has emerged as a strong player on Bigg Boss 17, playing the game with her heart and emotions. Having gone through her share of highs and lows, Ankita holds the second spot on the list with a following of 4.7 million.

Abhishek Kumar - 3 million

TV actor and 'biba munda' Abhishek Kumar’s journey on the show has been interesting, with various twists and turns. Having entered the top six, Abhishek enjoys an Instagram following of 3 million. Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Evicted From Salman Khan's Show Ahead of Finale - Reports.

Mannara Chopra - 2.7 million

Mannara Chopra gained attention as an actress, model, and YouTuber from the start of Bigg Boss 17. As the first contestant to enter the house and visit the confession room, she holds the fourth position with a following of 2.7 million.

Arun Srikanth Mahashetty - 1 million

Arun Srikanth Mahashetty, the popular gamer and YouTuber, has secured a spot in the top four finalists this season. He has over 1 million followers.

Vicky Jain - 189K

Businessman and husband to Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain entered the Bigg Boss house with his ladylove and has stood out as a strong player on the show. Currently, in the top six finalists of Season 17, Vicky enjoys a following of 189,000.

