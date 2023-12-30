In an unforeseen turn on Bigg Boss 17, the eviction night took a startling twist as Neil Bhatt and Rinku Singh bid an unexpected farewell from Salman Khan's reality realm. Amidst suspense and anticipation, Neil's prolonged nomination foreshadowed an imminent exit, yet the double eviction stunned viewers. With emotions running high, the housemates grappled with the abrupt departure. Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan Returns Back to Salman Khan's Show After Getting Hospitalised Due to Medical Emergency – Reports.

See Bigg Boss 17 Latest Updates:

🚨 BREAKING! Shocking DOUBLE EVICTION Rinku Singh and Neil Bhatt are EVICTED from #BiggBoss17 house Retweet 🔃 If Happy — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)