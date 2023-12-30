Ayesha Khan, the wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss 17, gave viewers a scare after being rushed to a hospital on December 29 due to a medical emergency. According to India Today, Khan suddenly fainted inside the house, prompting immediate medical attention. Reports suggest she underwent a quick checkup and was brought back to the Bigg Boss house the same day. While the exact nature of her medical condition remains undisclosed, it's been confirmed that she was advised to rest and is currently recovering well. Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Questions Ayesha Khan’s Intentions Behind Her Entry in the Show During Weekend Ka Vaar Episode (Watch Video).

Ayesha Khan Is Back on Bigg Boss 17:

BREAKING! Ayesha Khan makes a return to the Bigg Boss 17 house Ayesha Khan was rushed to hospital on the evening of December 29 due to a medical emergency. She fainted unexpectedly after Salman Khan's CLASS. After a quick checkup, she was brought back inside the house. She was… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 30, 2023

