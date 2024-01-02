Get ready for fiery confrontations as tonight's (Jan 2) episode of Bigg Boss 17, is all about nominations. As a sneak peek in the promo suggests, sparks fly between Munawar Faruqui and Arun Mashetty as they nominate each other. Their verbal jabs escalate into a heated exchange of words. The drama doesn't stop there. Abhishek Kumar loses his cool post-nominations, particularly after targeting Samarth Jurel. He throws accusations of Samarth 'provoking' him, but his outburst draws fire from Isha Malviya who defends Sam. Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Ayesha Khan Snubs Munawar Faruqui on Her Return, Calls The Comedian 'Jhootha Insaan' (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)