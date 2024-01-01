Amidst the celebratory New Year vibes, Bigg Boss plunges into a tense atmosphere with housemate Ayesha Khan's return. Ignoring Munawar Faruqi and Mannara Chopra, her cold demeanor speaks volumes as she embraces housemates, leaving a poignant silence that echoes her disdain. The air thickens as she confronts Munawar, branding him 'Jhootha Insaan' (liar), setting the stage for heightened drama in the house. Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Consoles Ayesha Khan After She Faints in Medical Room Post an Emotional Breakdown (Watch Video).

Bigg Boss 17 Promo Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

