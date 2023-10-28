Bigg Boss 17 never fails to entertain. From Salman Khan slamming Abhishek Kumar to Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui's evolving bond, the TV reality show has been making headlines. Just as we were still trying to decipher the on-and-off relationships between the housemates, the makers decided to surprise fans during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Krushna Abhishek enters the Bigg Boss house and introduces a twist. He interacts with the contestants and informs them that the eliminated contestants will have a chance to talk to him before returning to Salman Khan. Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan's Brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan to Roast Housemates in Their Signature Comic Style!.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

