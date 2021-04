Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam's contestant Dimpal Bhal's father is no more. Her friend, Majiziya Bhanu informed Times Of India that Bhal's father was suffering from a fever for a couple of days. Her family is waiting for tests to ascertain if it was COVID. She also mentions how worried she is about Dimpal's reaction to her father's death. She can't say anything about her exit from the show either.

