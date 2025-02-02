Singer and Bigg Boss fame star Millind Gaba and his wife, Pria Beniwal, revealed they are expecting their first child on February 1, two years after their wedding. The couple, who married in a grand ceremony in Delhi in April 2022, shared a heartwarming video on Instagram to announce the pregnancy. In the video, Pria sits in the car while Millind enters, and she playfully hints at something missing in the backseat. Millind then surprises her by pulling out a baby car seat and sharing the joyful news. He captioned the post, "Our little miracle is on the way. Forever Grateful." Dipika Kakar’s Sister-in-Law Saba Ibrahim Announces Pregnancy With Husband Khalid Niaz (Watch Video).

Millind Gaba's Wife Pria Beniwal is Pregnant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millind Gaba (@millindgaba)

