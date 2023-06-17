The first contestants who have entered Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan. While Falaq happens to be Sheezan Khan's sister, Jiya is a TV actress and Fukra is a YouTuber by profession. Have a look! Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Premiere: Mohanlal Spotted on Sets of Salman Khan's Reality Show - Reports.

Falaq Naaz in BB OTT 2:

Jiya Shankar in BB OTT 2:

This insta and movie sensation is all set to become a Bigg Boss OTT sensation! Welcoming contestant no.2, Jiya Shankar on #BiggBossOTT2. Watch the Grand Premiere of #BBOTT2onJioCinema now streaming free.#BBOTT2 #JioCinema @heyshankar_ @beingsalmankhan #JiyaShankar pic.twitter.com/MiRXfI5iwX — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 17, 2023

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan in BB OTT 2:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)