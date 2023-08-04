Fashion influencer, Uorfi Javed has revealed who she sees as the top three contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. In viral video, the diva could be seen lauding Manisha Rani for being super entertaining and a deserving candidate to win the show. She also added that Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan and Bebika Dhurve are also tough competitors and should be the first and second runner-up of BB OTT 2. What do you think? Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Suggests Manisha Rani to Stop Making 'Chumma' Remarks (Watch Video).

Uorfi Javed Feels Manisha Rani Should Win BB OTT 2:

