Amid the chaos on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya Shankar has been evicted from the house. The actress has been a part of the show since the beginning and was a popular contestant as well, but unfortunately it was now time for her to leave. Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav are now the finalists for Bigg Boss OTT. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Pooja Bhatt Using Cellphone Inside Salman Khan's Show? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Pic.

View Bigg Boss OTT 2 Update Here:

BREAKING! Jiya Shankar is EVICTED from the Bigg Boss OTT house Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav become the FINALISTS Retweet if happy!#BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBossOTT2 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)