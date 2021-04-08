The trailer of Bisaat is here. A typical Vikram Bhatt murder mystery, the series intrigues you with its convoluted twists and turns. Deceit, Betrayal, and of course murder form the crux of this series. It stars Sandeepa Dhar, Omkar Kapoor, among others

Check out the trailer here...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MX Player (@mxplayer)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)