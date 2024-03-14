Rejoice! Black Mirror will return to Netflix for season 7 in 2025. The six-episode season of Charlie Brooker's dark, satirical anthology series will include a sequel to the season four sci-fi adventure USS Callister. Netflix announced Black Mirror 7 on March 14 with a brief video online. The previous sixth season of Black Mirror featured actors like Salma Hayek, Myha'la Herrold, and Aaron Paul. The Crow Trailer: Bill Skarsgård Is Up For Bloody Revenge In This Gruesome Tale Co-Starring FKA Twigs (Watch Video).

Black Mirror Season 7 Arriving In 2025

Six new stories, but one looks a little familiar. Black Mirror returns 2025. pic.twitter.com/uJmpxEhZH4 — Netflix (@netflix) March 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)