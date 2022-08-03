Shahid Kapoor's next with Ali Abbas Zafar which is tentatively titled as Bloddy Daddy might skip its theatrical release. As per latest update, the actioner is said to go for direct OTT release. However, nothing official is confirmed as of yet. FYI, the movie is said to be a remake of the hit French film Nuit Blanche. Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor’s Action Thriller Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar to Premiere on Netflix?

Bloody Daddy Update:

EXCLUSIVE: #ShahidKapoor's new action thriller with @aliabbaszafar tentatively titled #BloddyDaddy likely to have a direct OTT release via Voot Select. pic.twitter.com/zdOR6HkTwC — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) August 2, 2022

