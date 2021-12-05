It was on November 12, when Shahid Kapoor took to social media and announced that he has kickstarted shooting for his next with Ali Abbas Zafar. Now, as per the latest reports on Lets OTT, the film is titled Bloody Daddy and will release on streaming giant Netflix. However, we wonder if this is true? As according to Pinkvilla, this Shahid Kapoor project is not an OTT release and instead will hit the big screens in the second half of 2022. Well, so is Bloody Daddy releasing on OTT or at the theatres?

#ShahidKapoor's new action thriller with @aliabbaszafar #BloddyDaddy is being made as an Netflix original film and will premiere early 2022. pic.twitter.com/YBVYK70PzU — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) December 5, 2021

