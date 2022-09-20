Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya is not only in the news for its drama. Recently, a leopard was found dead opposite the set and is creating quite a buzz on the internet. Range Forest Officer Rakesh Bhoir from the Thane forest department (territorial) said, “The cub was found dead adjacent to the set of the serial Channa Mereya. A preliminary offence report has been registered.” Channa Mereya Episode Review: Karan Wahi Receives Praises for His Performance As Emotionally Broken Up Aditya Worried About His Wife Ginny.

Take a look at the view below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)