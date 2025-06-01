Michael C Hall reprises his iconic role as the vigilante serial killer in Dexter: Resurrection, marking his third portrayal of the character following eight seasons of Dexter and 2021's Dexter: New Blood. The newly released trailer (dropped on June 1) confirms Dexter has escaped hospital custody and relocated to New York, where he encounters a disturbing new cast of characters. The upcoming series features Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman as mysterious figures in Dexter's new life, while Krysten Ritter, Neil Patrick Harris and Eric Stonestreet appear as dangerous new serial killers crossing paths with our antihero. SDCC 2024: Michael C Hall To Voice Iconic Role in ‘Dexter-Original Sin’ and Lead ‘Dexter-Resurrection’ Series; Teaser Video Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con – WATCH.

Watch the Trailer of 'Dexter: Resurrection':

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)