Bharti Singh is one of the most renowned and loved personalities in the TV industry. The comedian is most loved for the way she comes across as a very grounded and humble person. While Bharti charms television lovers with her comic timing, there is another personality who has become the nation’s favourite actress. We are talking about Rupali Ganguly who enacts the popular character of Anupamaa on Star Plus show Anupamaa. Well, recently the two celebrities were spotted in one frame and Bharti shared that she along with Rupali has decided that the duo will plan a family respectively by next year so that their kids would have a companion to play with. Haarsh Limbachiyaa Wishes His ‘Jaan’ Bharti Singh on Her Birthday With a Beautiful Picture!

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

