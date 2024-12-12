Rupali Ganguly shared an emotional note following a week-long feud with her step-daughter, Esha Verma, who accused her of having an extra-marital affair with her father. In her Instagram status, the Anupamaa actress addressed the situation without naming anyone directly. She urged not to spread hatred, emphasising that such negative emotions can deeply affect a person’s life. She encouraged kindness and understanding, reminding everyone that life is complex, and people’s actions may not always be what they seem. Rupali Ganguly Shares Cryptic Post on ‘Silencing the Noise’ After Sending Defamation Notice to Stepdaughter Esha Verma.

Rupali Ganguly's Instagram Status

Rupali Ganguly's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

